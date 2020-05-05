MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pregnant Katy Perry Shares What Would Have Been Her Met Gala 2020 Outfit

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Katy Perry posted image of an outfit on social media which she would have worn if Met Gala 2020 did not get cancelled this year. She is also expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Share this:

Pop star Katy Perry, like rest of the international stars who visit the annual Met Gala event, has reminisced about the red carpet show. The Met Gala was scheduled on May 4, 2020 but got cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally.

The event, hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is a celebrity-packed fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Many celebrities shared their throwback pictures on the occasion and joining the bandwagon was Katy, who posted a picture of "what would have been" her Met Gala 2020 outfit if the coronavirus would not have played spoil sport.

Katy, 35, is expecting her first baby with actor-fiance Orlando Bloom. In a social media post shared earlier, they had revealed the child's gender, saying its a girl. Check out the outfit posted by Katy on social media.

View this post on Instagram

what would have been... #TheMetBall2020💔

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Katy recently shared that she misses drinking alcoholic beverages during pregnancy. She told fans while filming a Facebook Live video: "I'm not complaining, but I can't drink because I'm pregnant. Some of you already have a cocktail getting ready or you have your favourite IPA."

Katy revealed her pregnancy in March as she launched her Never Worn White music video.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres