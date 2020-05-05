Pregnant Katy Perry Shares What Would Have Been Her Met Gala 2020 Outfit

Pop star Katy Perry, like rest of the international stars who visit the annual Met Gala event, has reminisced about the red carpet show. The Met Gala was scheduled on May 4, 2020 but got cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally.

The event, hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is a celebrity-packed fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Many celebrities shared their throwback pictures on the occasion and joining the bandwagon was Katy, who posted a picture of "what would have been" her Met Gala 2020 outfit if the coronavirus would not have played spoil sport.

Katy, 35, is expecting her first baby with actor-fiance Orlando Bloom. In a social media post shared earlier, they had revealed the child's gender, saying its a girl. Check out the outfit posted by Katy on social media.

Katy recently shared that she misses drinking alcoholic beverages during pregnancy. She told fans while filming a Facebook Live video: "I'm not complaining, but I can't drink because I'm pregnant. Some of you already have a cocktail getting ready or you have your favourite IPA."

Katy revealed her pregnancy in March as she launched her Never Worn White music video.

(With inputs from IANS)

