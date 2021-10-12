Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses Completely Naked in Giant Pool of Blood; Suhana Khan Reacts

Kylie Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott, has posed naked in a giant pool of blood in her latest photoshoot. The 24-year-old reality TV personality showed off her curves in an Instagram post promoting her upcoming collaboration with the horror franchise centered around Freddie Kruger for her Kylie Cosmetics line.

The 24-year-old billionaire shared images on Monday night that were dubbed “disturbing" by some of her fans. One fan wrote, “This is kind of disturbing especially since you’re pregnant. But that’s just my opinion. Doesn’t matter." Another one commented, “The fact that you find this appealing is what’s actually horrifying." However, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, on the other hand, liked Kylie’s photos as she gave a thumbs-up on the post. Suhana’s family is currently going through a tough time as her brother Aryan Khan has been arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Kylie Jenner Confirms Second Pregnancy With Emotional Video on Instagram; Kim Kardashian is ‘Crying’

Last month, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to confirm her second pregnancy by sharing an emotional video. She shared the video on her Instagram page with heart and pregnant woman emoticons.

The video shows Kylie’s journey of finding out that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had parted ways in 2019. However, Travis had dedicated a heart-warming post to Kylie on his Instagram Story for her 24th birthday last month. Kylie’s half-sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got emotional after seeing the video. Kourtney commented, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister." While Kim simply wrote, “I’m crying." Gigi Hadid said, “My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations."

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, Stormi, on February 1, 2018. Kylie announced Stormi’s birth on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.