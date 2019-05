Pregnant Mahhi Vij and Husband Jay Bhanushali Spotted Out on a Movie Date

Mahhi Vij, known for playing Nandini in Balika Vadhu and husband Jay Bhanusali who recently made the announcement of their pregnancy on social media was seen stepping out for a movie date recently. Dressed in smart casuals, the television couple was seen hand-in-hand heading for the film.According to a Times of India report, that cited a video circulating on social media, Mahhi and Jay were both seen sporting white tees and black and blue denims, respectively. The video, which has already been viewed over a lakh times, shows Mahhi with a visible baby bump talking to her husband Jay. The couple looked deeply in love and happy in each other's company.Jay and Mahhi recently confirmed the news of their pregnancy on social media. Jay took to social media to share a photo, which they captioned, "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019."Read: Maahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Announce Pregnancy with an Adorable Post The rumours of Mahhi being pregnant started cropping up after the actor stopped being active on social media and attending parties. Apart from Mahhi and Jay, actor Barun Sobti of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame too is expecting to be a father very soon. Sanaya Irani and her husband Mohit Sehgal, who had attended of Barun's wife Pashmeen Manchanda's baby shower, shared the news on their social media handles.