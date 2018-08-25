English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pregnant Neha Dhupia Walks the Ramp at LFW with Angad Bedi. See Pics
Neha Dhupia and Angad bedi tied the knot in May, this year. They are expecting their first child.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at LFW.
Loading...
Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Angad Bedi, showed off her baby bump while walking for designer Payal Singhal at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 in Mumbai. She walked the ramp with her husband Angad for Singhal's show titled "The Showstopping Bride".
Neha said that it is a "memorable" moment for her. "It's been amazing to be on the ramp looking and feeling like this... A lot of people take a break and won't come to work, but that's not true," Neha told IANS. "I believe in 'work thy saviour'. I have been a workaholic... Coming here and being with the one you love the most and wearing the designer you love excessively... has been great," added the actress, who was seen in an embellished lehenga and choli.
Talking about Angad's reaction to her pregnancy, Neha said, "His reaction was really amazing. He is going to make a rock solid father as he is a rock solid husband... I can't wait to see him change diapers." Angad, who looked dapper in an embellished sherwani, was happy to walk with Neha on the ramp. The son of ex Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi said that he ran behind Neha for 15 years and this is the first time he was "actually walking with her".
Singhal's show was held in association with the Lakmé Salon. The line was inspired by folk art tapestry.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Neha said that it is a "memorable" moment for her. "It's been amazing to be on the ramp looking and feeling like this... A lot of people take a break and won't come to work, but that's not true," Neha told IANS. "I believe in 'work thy saviour'. I have been a workaholic... Coming here and being with the one you love the most and wearing the designer you love excessively... has been great," added the actress, who was seen in an embellished lehenga and choli.
Talking about Angad's reaction to her pregnancy, Neha said, "His reaction was really amazing. He is going to make a rock solid father as he is a rock solid husband... I can't wait to see him change diapers." Angad, who looked dapper in an embellished sherwani, was happy to walk with Neha on the ramp. The son of ex Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi said that he ran behind Neha for 15 years and this is the first time he was "actually walking with her".
Singhal's show was held in association with the Lakmé Salon. The line was inspired by folk art tapestry.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Trailer: Mani Ratnam’s Gangster Film is a Family Drama at Heart
- This Private Jet Plane Converted Into a Limousine is a Party Palace on Wheels
- Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Man Utd's Ed Woodward
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
- Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...