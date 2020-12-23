'Pregnant' Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Goof Around in Fun BTS Video of Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Singer Neha Kakkar took everyone by surprise when she shared a picture with husband Rohanpreet Singh where the 32-year old singer had a baby bump. After seeing the bump, people speculated that Neha and Rohanpreet, who got married in October this year are pregnant with their first child. However, within a day it was revealed that the picture was from the shoot of their upcoming song Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

The song which was released on December 21 also had another version, which featured former Bigg Boss contestants and love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

Neha has now shared a behind the scenes video from the shoot of the song where the singer can be seen enjoying Indian street food, panipuri. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh was also featured in the song. The person recording the video starts it by saying, “Tapri pe Neha didi ne khaya panipuri (Neha ate panipuri at a roadside stall).”

While she was eating panipuri, Neha said, “kick maara.” To this Rohanpreet responded with ‘all is well,’ the famous dialogue from the movie 3 Idiots. While sharing the BTS video, Neha thanked her fans for giving love to their video as it is trending at number one.

Commenting on the video, Rohanpreet said, “Abhi Batata Hun Isse.. Mere Babuu ko KICK Maar Rha hai??!!”

Fans of Neha commented with heart emojis on the video. One fan wrote, “So sweet nehu,” another said, “So pretty.”Some fans are still talking about the promotional stunt where Neha had shared her picture with the fake baby bump. A fan named Varsha said that she had believed that Neha was pregnant.

The speculation around the pregnancy worked well for the song as it has received more than 1.3 million views. Viewed more than 15 million times in just two days, the song has been produced by the company Desi Music Factory.