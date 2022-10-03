Pregnant Son Ye-jin Goes On Movie Date, Watches Hyun Bin's Confidential Assignment 2; CLOY Fans Send Love

South Korean actress Son Ye-jin sure knows how to say big things in the simplest ways possible. The Crash Landing On You actress, who is expecting her first baby with her husband and CLOY co-star Hyun Bin, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she watched her husband’s recent release Confidential Assignment 2.

Son Ye-jin shared a picture of a ticket receipt, revealing that she was watching a late-night show of the film and had a plus one for her movie date night. While it could be Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin chose to keep it a mystery. She shared the picture with the title of the film as the caption.

Fans gushed about her simple gesture. “#SonYejin did it again. Surprising us when we least expected it. Her way, her timing. Nothing grand, nothing fancy (except the ticket price lol). Just show of pure support towards her husband’s work by watching it with him (and baby in her tummy),” a fan tweeted.

“what a supportive wife you are son ye jin😭😭 this couple is so sweet istg huhuhu she really went to the cinema, made a igstory, after almost a month the movie released in South Korea, finally the wifey watching it at the cinema I love their relationship so much!!” added another,” added another.

Confidential Assignment 2 is a massive hit in South Korea. The film has already surpassed 6 million moviegoers in South Korea within 26 days.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony in March this year. The couple were dating for over one and a half years before they decided to marry. In June, Son Ye-jin announced that they are expecting a baby together.

