Pregnant Sophie Turner Lounges At Park With Joe Jonas And His Family; See Pics

Hollywood’s star couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is all set to embrace parenthood. The much-in-love duo was recently clicked while lounging around a park in Los Angeles with family.

Joe's younger brother Frankie and their parents Paul and Denise were also hanging out with the married couple in the afternoon on July 16.

Sophie showed off her fully grown baby bump in a form-fitting maternity comfortable outfit. For the outing, she teamed a pair of black pants with a matching sports bra. Sophie layered it with a checkered Guns N’ Roses flannel shirt with rolled up sleeves tied in a simple knot above her belly.

The mom-to-be styled her off-duty look with a gold wristwatch, black sling bag, a pair of furry slides and more importantly a face mask. The 24-year-old tied her hair up in a bun and picked a handful of bracelets and a heart shaped gold pendant for accessory.

Joe was seen wearing a blue striped shirt over a white tee and shorts. He accessorized with a cool pair of sunshades and sneakers.

On July 2, Joe and Sophie were accompanied by the latter’s parents, Andrew and Sally, strolling around their LA residence. The Game of Thrones alum kept it comfy in a casual white mini dress along with a pair of socks and slides as she held her hand over her baby bump. On the other hand, the Sucker singer was seen in a white tee, shorts and sneakers.

According to a report in US Weekly, Sophie and Joe’s first child is due "sometime in the middle of summer."