Pregnant Sophie Turner Shows up at George Floyd Protests with Joe Jonas, See Pics

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who is currently pregnant with her first child with pop star husband Joe Jonas, took to the streets and joined in the protests that have raged in the wake of death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.

Sophie posted several pictures of herself attending the protest site with a placard in hand that read "White Silence is Violence." She was seen sporting printed, comfy pyjamas and a black jacket while she also wore breathing mask to protect herself amid the coronavirus spread.

After Sophie posted pictures of herself on social media from the protests, many tried to bring her enthusiasm down by writing in the comments section things like, "All lives matter." However Sophie was quick to turn them down on her feed.

Joe also accompanied his pregnant wife at the protest site. Sophie was also seen kneeling down as a sign of solidarity with the movement.

Earlier, power couple Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid also shared pictures of themselves attending George Floyd protests.

