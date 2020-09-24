Preity Zinta and Chris Gayle Say 'Cheese' in This Adorable Selfie

Jimmy Neesham, on Wednesday, shared a hilarious post on social media. The cricketer gave a sneak peek of what went behind an epic selfie. In the post, one can see Preity Zinta taking a selfie with Chris Gayle when Glenn Maxwell comes to rescue. The latter helps the duo by holding up a lamp which will act as a source of light for the picture. Both Preity and Chris are wearing white t-shirts but Chris also sports a yellow turban.

Jimmy Neesham’s behind the scenes photo is now going viral. He captioned it aptly, saying, “Selfies don’t just happen @chrisgayle333 @realpz @gmaxi_32 (sic).”

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle rang in his 41st birthday on September 21 in UAE. KXIP franchise co-owner Preity and other members of the team brought the celebrations on the occasion in style.

Preity wished the 'Universe Boss' Chris on his birthday with a special social media post. In her birthday wish, she called Chris – who is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world – an inspiration.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Universe boss @chrisgayle333 Thank you for being so awesome and an inspiration to everyone around you. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always @kxipofficial️ (sic).”

The actress recently left everyone mighty surprised with her impeccable Pashto speaking skills. She shared a video wherein Preity revealed that she looks for an opportunity to learn something new in every IPL. The actress gave a glimpse of her attempt at speaking Pashto and requested fans to forgive her for any mistakes even to her best of efforts to speak the beautiful language.

Sharing the post of new linguistic skills, she wrote, “Every IPL, I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes please forgive me ️ Loads of love always. And yes ... can you guess this language and what I’m saying ? Also who could have taught me this ? I’m super thrilled with my new linguistic skills. #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Dubai #Ting (sic).”

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lost to Delhi Capitals in their debut match this year in IPL. They will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 24.