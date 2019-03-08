English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs
Preity Zinta, who has a verified profile on GIPHY, released 58 gifs in which she was seen showing off a variety of expressions. It seems the GIFs are well received by the audience as they have already garnered 10 million views.
Photo of Preity G Zinta.
While everybody is making their digital presence felt in their own way, actress Preity G Zinta decided to have her own gifs. Zinta became the first Bollywood actor to release her own GIFs. Preity made an announcement while wishing her fans on International Women’s Day.
Preity Zinta took to Twitter and wrote: “Hey guys ... I’m excited to tell you all that my Gifs are now out on @GIPHY, so check them out & have some fun. Get ready to give your texting a PZ makeover https://giphy.com/preityzinta/ #Ting #Giphy #InternationalWomensDay #WomensDay #महिलादिवस #HappyWomensDay2019 (sic)”
Preity, who was last seen with Sunny Deol in ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’, is prepping up for IPL 2019. She is the co-owner of cricket team King XI Punjab. Post her wedding to Gene Goodenough in 2016, Preity has decided to stay away from the media glare and spends most of the time abroad. However, Preity’s fans need to wait till June 2020 to see her on the silver screen when ‘Helloo India’ will hit the screens.
Hey guys ... I’m excited to tell you all that my Gifs are now out on @GIPHY, so check them out & have some fun. Get ready to give your texting a PZ makeover https://t.co/gDxEl5ujyL#Ting #Giphy #InternationalWomensDay #WomensDay #महिलादिवस #HappyWomensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/APH6Zd3ZA1— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 8, 2019
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
