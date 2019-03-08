Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs

While everybody is making their digital presence felt in their own way, actress Preity G Zinta decided to have her own gifs. Zinta became the first Bollywood actor to release her own GIFs. Preity made an announcement while wishing her fans on International Women’s Day.

Preity Zinta took to Twitter and wrote: “Hey guys ... I’m excited to tell you all that my Gifs are now out on @GIPHY, so check them out & have some fun. Get ready to give your texting a PZ makeover https://giphy.com/preityzinta/ #Ting #Giphy #InternationalWomensDay⁠ ⁠ #WomensDay⁠ ⁠ #

महिलादिवस

⁠ ⁠ #HappyWomensDay2019 (sic)”

Preity G Zinta, who has a verified profile on GIPHY, released 58 gifs in which she was seen showing off a variety of expressions. It seems the GIFs are well received by the audience as they have already garnered 10 million views.

Preity, who was last seen with Sunny Deol in ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’, is prepping up for IPL 2019. She is the co-owner of cricket team King XI Punjab. Post her wedding to Gene Goodenough in 2016, Preity has decided to stay away from the media glare and spends most of the time abroad. However, Preity’s fans need to wait till June 2020 to see her on the silver screen when ‘Helloo India’ will hit the screens.