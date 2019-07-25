Take the pledge to vote

Preity Zinta Celebrates 18 Years Of Her 'Favourite' Film Dil Chahta Hai With a Heartfelt Note

As 'Dil Chahta Hai' completed 18 years on Wednesday, Priety Zinta shared a small clip of a song from the movie, which marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Preity Zinta Celebrates 18 Years Of Her 'Favourite' Film Dil Chahta Hai With a Heartfelt Note
(Photo: Instagram)
Preity Zinta won many hearts with her curly hair and cute smile in the movie Dil Chahta Hai, which was released nearly two decades ago. Not just that, the movie gave major road trip goals, as Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan head for a trip to Goa in the movie.

As the multi-starrer completed 18 years on Wednesday, Priety shared a small clip of a song from the movie, which marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. The film also featured Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

The 44-year-old actress thanked the cast and crew of Dil Chahta Hai for making the film with a heartfelt note. Taking to Instagram, Preity wrote, “Jaane Kyun ye film meri favourite films ki list mai hain. Thank you, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna and the entire cast and crew for making this film such a fun and memorable experience! Loved every bit of it. #Jaanekyon #DCH #18YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

The film was applauded for its strong storyline and had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Released in 2001, the film is set in urban Mumbai and Australia.

The film follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It is about how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their journey.

