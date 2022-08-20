Preity Zinta Celebrates Janmasthami With Husband Gene Goodenough in the US

Preity Zinta posted a video of her Krishna Janmashtami celebration with her husband Gene Goodenough. The video shared by the actress is a collection of photos which she clicked with her friends and family throughout the day. In the video, Preity can be seen donning a yellow salwar kameez paired with a beige dupatta. She completed the compilation of photos with a sweet selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough.

“Jai Sri Krishna, Happy Janmashtami to all of you that celebrate. It was amazing to go to the Valley temple and be part of the Janmashtami celebrations,” read the caption.

Fans soon sent in wishes for the actress and flooded the comment section with reactions featuring red heart emojis on the comment sections.

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in a private ceremony in USA’s Los Angeles. The wedding was a close-knit affair and only the couple’s close friends and family attended the ceremony. In November 2021, the couple welcomed their twins, Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

While Preity may have been missing from the big screen, she keeps her fans updated on social media platforms. Recently, the actress posted a clip from the movie Dil Chahta as the Farhan Akhtar directorial clocked 21 years of its release this year. The clip shared by Preity featured the scene where her character first met Aamir Khan in the movie.

“Dil Chahta Hai turns a year older today. A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine – just relatable characters that we could reach out and touch and laugh out aloud with. It will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you to the entire cast n crew and the audience for all the love,” Preity wrote with a video

Preity was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit with a star cast that also featured the likes of Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade. Sadly, Preity's comeback movie failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office

