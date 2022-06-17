Preity Zinta Gets ‘Weekend Surprise’ By Bumping into Chris Gayle and Paresh Ghelani; See Pics

Preity Zinta, on Friday, treated her fans to a glimpse of her “weekend surprise”. Dropping two selfies on her official Instagram account, the actress revealed that she bumped into West Indies star cricketer and her former Punjab Kings teammate Chris Gayle, along with her close friend and film producer Paresh Ghelani. Sharing the photos of their meeting, Preity expressed her happiness on social media. Giving the complete desi vibes, Preity can be seen decked up in traditional attire, as she donned a gold salwar suit with heavily embellished golden jhumkas.

While Preity appeared elegant in her Indian wear, both Paresh and Chris looked dapper in their all-black ensembles. In the pictures, all three can be seen striking poses for the camera. While the first picture was clicked by the actress, Chris captured the second one. Updating her fans and followers about her weekend, the Veer-Zaara actress took to the caption and wrote, “Weekend surprise, always fun to bump into Chris Gayle & Paresh Ghelani.” Preity ended her caption with two-star eye emoticons and hashtags “Atlanta, weekend, desi vibe and Ting.”

Preity Zinta constantly keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. The actress is an avid social media user and enjoys legions of fans following. Earlier, Paresh Ghelani posted a series of pictures with Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough from their Holi celebration. Paresh penned down a long note in the caption, where he thanked the party hosts. He wrote, “Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now and there is little to celebrate – We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic and since the babies were born. It was amazing to be with friends and family and celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals especially when we live away from India makes me miss the homeless. We had a blast.”

Last year in November, the actress and her husband welcomed twins Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Preity took to her Instagram account to announce the news.

