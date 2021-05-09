movies

Preity Zinta Gives Befitting Reply to Troll Who Was Rude to Her Mother-in-law

Actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on Mother's Day. However an Instagram user left a rude comment about her.

The world is celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, 2021 and celebrities are taking to social media to express their love for their moms. Actress Preity Zinta, too, took to Instagram to wish her mother, as well as mother-in-law on the special occasion.

However, as with most celebrities, Preity had to deal with a troll who left a disrespectful comment about her mother-in-law. But, instead of ignoring the troll, she gave a befitting reply to them instead.

Sharing a picture with her mother-in-law, Preity wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my other mother. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams and Thank you for loving me, spoiling me & for making me feel more like your daughter than your daughter in law."

To this, the Instagram user wrote, “It’s because of fame. Is level pe aake koi bhi mother in law spoil karegi (Any mother in law will spoil you at this level)."

To this, Preity replied, “Fame does not work in family- love and respect does," with a folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Preity was occupied with the latest season of Indian Premier League which started April 9. The actress is the owner of Kings XI Punjab. However, IPL has been suspended till further notice after many players tested positive for Covid-19.

first published:May 09, 2021, 19:36 IST