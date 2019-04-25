Preity Zinta is Ruling Social Media With Her Quirky Posts, See Here

While Preity Zinta couldn’t rule Bollywood for long, but the Kya Kehna actress has hogged the social media limelight. From a successful entrepreneur to a loving friend, Preity surely knows how to stay right up there in everyone’s heart. Preity, who became Mrs Goodenough in 2016, has always been good enough for our Instagram feed. And here’s why the Dimple girl has ruled it always:If you haven’t already watched this video, you have missed a lot on Preity's talent. In this video, Preity is seen conversating in Pashto with one of Kings XI Punjab’s player. Preity posted the video, along with the caption, “Flaunting my language skills with @mujeeb_zadran after our last game in Punjab Can anyone guess what we are saying and in which language ?”Apart from being just an entrepreneur, Preity has made sure to a buddy to all her teammates. From clicking victory pictures with teammates to posting fan pictures cheering up her team, Preity is the boss everyone wishes for.Well, this is very rare with celebrities to post pictures of random entertainers, Preity has made to the exception. She shared a video of an uncle dancing during IPL matches. The caption says, “This #funnyfriday is devoted to this fan & one man army who entertained us in Mumbai during a very tense and thrilling game.”Apart from these top three moments, Preity is an active Instagram user, and keeps posting pictures on her friends' birthdays. From putting a vote appeal to sharing throwback pictures, Preity must be one of the favourite Instagram users.