GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chargesheet Filed Against Ness Wadia in Preity Zinta Molestation Case

Almost four years after Bollywood actor Preity Zinta filed a sexual harassment complaint against ex-beau and business tycoon Ness Wadia, a chargesheet has been filed in the case.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chargesheet Filed Against Ness Wadia in Preity Zinta Molestation Case
Almost four years after Bollywood actor Preity Zinta filed a sexual harassment complaint against ex-beau and business tycoon Ness Wadia, a chargesheet has been filed in the case.
Almost four years after Bollywood actor Preity Zinta filed a sexual harassment complaint against ex-beau and business tycoon Ness Wadia, a chargesheet has been filed in the case. According to a report in Indian Express, the 500-page chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 506 and 509.

Zinta had accused Wadia of harassment and intimidation on the account that he grabbed her hand and abused her during a cricket match. Reports also suggest that Zinta has produced photographs of the alleged bruises as a proof in her case.

The incident in question had taken place inside Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during one of the matches of their jointly owned team Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premiere League (IPL). Zinta had later filed a complaint at South Mumbai's Marine Drive police station. Zinta had also claimed that Wadia's behaviour with the team was inappropriate on several occasions.

Zinta started dating Wadia in 2005 and separated in 2009. The actor is now married to Gene Goodenough.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You