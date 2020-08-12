Preity Zinta Mourns Demise of Personal Secretary

Actress Preity Zinta is saddened about the demise of her personal secretary, Prasad Rao. On Wednesday, Preity took to Instagram and shared the news among her followers.

"This has been a brutal year. I never thought I'd have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes. I love you Prasad. You will be missed beyond words. Hope you are at peace and at a better place. Rest in peace #Gonetoosoon," Preity wrote.

With the note, she posted a throwback picture where she is seen with her late secretary in happy times.

Several celebrities mourned the demise of Prasad Rao.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: "This is very sad news. I remember him at all our film shootings.. always smiling and so good at his work."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: "Oh no." Actress Dia Mirza wrote, "I just can't believe it." Yuvraj Singh shared a memory with Prasad. He wrote, "This is so sad ! Still remember his face with the kings Flag celebrating in every win ! Will miss you prasad I hope you will be Preity’s guardian angel. rest in peace my friend."