Preity Zinta Offers Classic Advice on Keeping Calm Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video

Actress Preity Zinta, who is in self-quarantine with her family in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak, gave her fans a peek at how she's passing her time.

The actress posted a video on Instagram, urging people not to panic. In the clip, we see Preity giving her mother a comforting oil head massage and says, 'it's very good for your hair, actually. You should try it.'

Preity captioned her ‘champi’ video as, "To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic champi. Making the most of staying home & bonding. This too shall pass."

She further added lyrics from 1957 movie Pyaasa sung by Mohammad Rafi to her caption.

Not long ago, Preity stepped in to share a few key measures people should know and abide by. In the clip, she spoke about the importance of clean hands and making use of holidays.

She penned a note that reads, “If you have a choice - Pls STAY at HOME & be sensible. Prevent the spread of this virus & protect yourself, your family & your country”.

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China, has infected over 2,20,000 individuals worldwide and has claimed more than 8,990 lives so far.

In India, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has risen above 150.

