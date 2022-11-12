Preity Zinta Pens Moving Note As Veer Zaara With Shah Rukh Khan Completes 18 Years

One of the most iconic movies made in Indian cinema, Veer Zaara clocked 18 years today. The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movie is a masterpiece that invoked feelings of love and passion to grief and anger. On this occasion, Preity took to her social media to thank Aditya Chopra and all the cast and crew members ‘for creating the world of Veer Zaara’.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zaara, a.k.a Preity Zinta uploaded a snippet from the movie. In the background music, you can hear the notes of the piano weaving the magic of the most romantic song of the era, Tere Liye. Preity penned an emotional note.

“There have been movies and there will be movies but nothing compares to Veer Zaara. Nothing compares to the magic of Yash Chopra’s films, his love for romance & the purity of his characters. Here’s to believing in good old-fashioned love and to loving someone with such pure intent that no boundary, no religion and no border can keep that love apart,” she said.

She concluded the caption by thanking the writer, Aditya Chopra. “Thank you Adi Chopra for creating the world of Veer Zaara and to all the cast and crew members that made this film so so special”, she wrote.

Check out the reel here-

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma commented, “One of my favs”. Soon fans too joined in and hailed the movie as one of their favourites. One of them wrote, “Veer Zaara: A movie with lots of emotions and sentiments. The best musical masterpiece in the entire film industry”, another one called it, “Most favourite movie”. A third one said, “But still after 18 years of watching this impacts me in the same way when I watched it for the first time.”

The movie left an impact on the audience with its heart-touching story, melodious music and with the screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan among many others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here