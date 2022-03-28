Preity Zinta Posts New Pic of Her Twins, Thanks Punjab Kings for Making Their 1st IPL Match 'Memorable'

The clash between Punjab Kings (PKBS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was no less than a thriller. The first 200-run total was scored in this edition of the Indian Premier League and the team to pin that score was – RCB. The Faf Du Plessis-led squad posted 205 for two in their stipulated 20 overs, and while many felt they would win the match, PBKS had other plans. A sensation show from Odean Smith helped Punjab do the unthinkable, riding on his efforts PKBS won the match by five wickets and six balls to spare.

Co-owner of Punjab Kings and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta thanked her squad for making the match memorable, not just for her but also for her twins too. She shared a new picture of her babies as they watched her IPL team Punjab Kings play against RCB. The snap features the babies Jai and Gia resting on what appears to be a bed with a television screen in front f them, and a crucial moment from the match can be seen on the screen.

Preity lauded her team for the fantastic run chase and thanked her team for making Jai and Gia’s first IPL game “memorable.” Her caption read, “New team, new captain and new fans. Thank you Punjab Kings for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai and Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling.”

Like many other teams, Punjab Kings also got a makeover ahead of the 15th season of IPL. With Mayank Agarwal being appointed as the new captain, KL Rahul walking out, and cricketer Shahrukh Khan joining the team – PKBS indeed wasn’t strong on papers. However, in their first match, the team has given out a message that this year they are going to give a tough fight.

Meanwhile, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021, via surrogacy.

