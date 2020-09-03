MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Preity Zinta Remembers Her First Film With A Female Director

Credits- Instagram

Preity Zinta shared a clip from the film Sangharsh, directed by Tanuja Chandra, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana.

Actress Preity Zinta has reminisced about her days in the late nineties when she shot with a female director for the first time.

The year was 1999 and Preity, then one of the busiest young heroines in Bollywood, shot with director Tanuja Chandra for the film, "Sangharsh". On Thursday, the actress shared a clip from the film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana.

"Remembering Sangharsh today. My first film with a female director where I fell in love with a criminal, caught a terrifying serial killer and broke a leg... literally. Thank you @akshaykumar @sonunigamofficial #shradhapandit #AshutoshRana #TanujaChandra and the entire cast and crew for this unforgettable experience. #ReetOberoi will always be very close to my heart. #Ting," wrote Preity, as a caption with the video.

Bearing shades of Jonathan Demme's multiple Oscar winner, "Silence Of The Lambs" (1991), starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, "Sangharsh was Chandra's second directorial feature after "Dushman". The film had Preity playing a young CBI officer out tracking down a religious fanatic who abducts children. For this, she seeks the help of a dangerous jailed criminal, played by Akshay Kumar.

Last month, Preity completed 22 years in Bollywood, and she has thanked her colleagues and fans.

