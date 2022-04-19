Preity Zinta Reveals Hrithik Roshan Helped Take Care Of Her Twins, Calls Him 'Amazing Father'

On Tuesday afternoon, Preity Zinta shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan and revealed her Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya and Mission Kashmir co-star helped take care of her twins Gia and Jai during a long flight together. Thanking him for giving an extra hand during the journey, Preity called Hrithik ‘friends like family’ and praised him for being an amazing father.

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart ❤️❤️Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest 😍 From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting,” she wrote.

Fans sent Preity and Hrithik love via the comments section. “Owwh such a good friendship, PZ & HR…! Our fav!” a fan wrote. “* Koi Mil Gaya title song plays in my mind *” added another. “Y’all are the sweetest,” a third fan commented.

It seems like Preity was travelling to India with her children. If so, this would mark the twins’ first trip to India. Preity welcomed her kids via surrogacy in November with her husband Gene Goodenough. While the couple is yet to give a glimpse of the children, Preity has shared her experience of being a new mom on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is a father of two sons. The actor shares Hrehaan and Hridhaan with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The couple parted ways in 2014. The actor is currently dating Saba Azad and was only recently that they seemingly confirmed their relationship via an Instagram exchange before they proudly made a public appearance together. Sussanne seems to have moved on as well, rumoured to be dating Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni.

