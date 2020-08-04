Preity Zinta Revisits 'Piya Piya' Song with Rani Mukerji on 20 Years of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Almost every '90s girl has probably danced to the song Piya Piya from the film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega with her friends or cousins in her childhood. The song introducing Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in the film as best friends became quite the rage when it came out.

As the film completed 20 years, Preity shared a clip from the song with the caption, "Rani - No one can do Piya Piya like you and me baby."

The film based on a love triangle starred Salman Khan in the lead. Preity shared her favourite song from the film and remembered how she met her 'dearest' friend Salman during the shoot. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This is one of my favourite songs from one of my most favourite movies❤️Most favourite because I met my closest and dearest friend @beingsalmankhan during this shoot. I started this film a bit scared of him & in awe of him but finished it by falling in love with him and discovering a very precious friend Thank you Sajid for making me a part of this incredible movie. #HarDilJoPyarKarega #friendsforever #ting" Check it out:

Preity was last seen in the Sunny Deol film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was her comeback to the big screen after seven years.