Preity Zinta Shares Throwback Thursday Pic With Shah Rukh Khan

Preity Zinta's throwback picture is a recreation this Hollywood film, and Tweeples are loving it.

Bollywood’s dimple girl Preity Zinta knows how to stay connected with her fans. She often treats her followers by sharing amazing pictures and videos on social media. Recently, she shared a throwback poster image of herself with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture is a recreation of the 1990 Hollywood film Pretty Woman. The film starred Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in lead roles.

Sharing the picture on her social media she wrote, “Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don’t ask me how I have this ... I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting”.

Tweeples are loving this post as they missed their favourite on-screen Jodi. Commenting on the Preity’s post, a user wrote, “U guys were such a joy to watch onscreen”.

Another user wrote, “drop the next movie with him. you don‘t think a comeback would be lit? #ting”.

Earlier she shared a hilarious throwback picture from the sets of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Look what I found Can you guess what @karanjohar is saying to me & @iamsrk ? #throwbackthursday #ting".

Preity and Shah Rukh are one of the most loved on-screen Jodi of Bollywood. The duo has given us several blockbusters.

