Preity Zinta Shares Filmy Pic With 'Pati Parmeshwar' On Wedding Anniversary; Bobby Deol Reacts

Preity Zinta celebrated her wedding anniversary by sharing an adorable picture with her husband Gene Goodenough from the couple’s wedding. The couple tied the knot on February 29 in 2016. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a picture in which she and Gene were decked up in traditional outfits. While Preity wore a bright red lehenga, Gene was seen wearing a cream coloured sherwani.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star had Gene wrapped in her dupatta as they posed together. She shared the happy picture along with a sweet note for him. “Happy Anniversary my Love ❤️ I love you 😍 Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations," she wrote, adding hashtags that read Mr & Mrs Goodenough, Happy Anniversary, pati parmeshwar and leap year anniversary.

The picture received love from many, including Preity’s Soldier co-star Bobby Deol. The actor took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. “Happy anniversary," he wrote, along with a series of emojis. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Happy anniversary you guys." Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis. Fans too wished the couple in the comments section.

In November 2021, Preity Zinta welcomed twins via surrogacy. She shared the good news with her followers on Instagram. She posted a picture with Gene Goodenough and revealed that they’ve welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, who they’ve named Jai and Gia.

“Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey," she said at the time.

