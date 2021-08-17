Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse of Her Solemn Visit to Taktok Monastery in Ladakh

These days, actress and producer Preity Zinta is pursuing her quest to find peace and light in the quaint Himalayan localities of Leh-Ladakh. The co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab was seen having a quiet time at the Taktok monastery in the upper reaches of Ladakh as her latest Instagram post reveals.

On Tuesday the 46-year-old actress posted a series of pictures from her visit to the Buddhist monastery situated in Sakti village in the outskirts of Ladakh. The first picture showed Zinta in a solemn prayer with a series of Buddhist butter lamps illuminating in the background. She was seen in an olive green dress and permed hair as she visited the holy site. In another picture from the Instagram post, Zinta posted a selfie she took as she stood outside the monastery. The caption of her latest Instagram post read, “If light is in your heart, you will find your way home. Taktok monastery Cave roof. Sound Of Silence. PZ Travel.”Commenting on the post, interior designer and former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan wrote, “Your hair is so beautiful Pree. Looking stunning.”

In her previous Instagram post, Zinta had shared a video she made from the monastery giving her 8.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her travels. The video showed Zinta filming with the front camera as she gave netizens the complete view of her surroundings. The video was accompanied with a caption that read, “There is something so peaceful about monasteries. Here I’m at the Taktok Monastery after lighting a lamp.” The actress further wrote how she spent her time at the location as the caption read, “They were kind enough to let us sit inside for sometime and it felt amazing, like time just stopped. Here’s to enjoying the sound of silence and respecting all religions.”

Zinta stayed at the Chamba Camp Thiksey in Ladakh for her recent vacation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here