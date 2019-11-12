Preity Zinta Shares Romantic Song to Mark 15 Years of Veer-Zaara, Fans Get Nostalgic

Veer-Zaara, a Yash Chopra film that released on November 12, 2004, starred Shah Rukh Khan as Veer, Preity Zinta as Zara and Rani Mukerji as an aspiring lawyer from Pakistan. The film that touched hearts with its tragic cross border love story and melodious songs completed 15 years on Tuesday. Taking to social media, Preity Zinta posted a song from the film that made many of her fans nostalgic.

Preity posted the song Main Yahaan Hoon and captioned the tweet, "My most memorable film experience was working with the greatest director of all time, who insisted I call him Yash Uncle while he called me Zaara, till the day he passed away. I still pinch myself & I'm forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love."

My most memorable film experience was working with the greatest director of all time, who insisted I call him Yash Uncle while he called me Zaara, till the day he passed away. I still pinch myself & I'm forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love. ❤ #15YearsOfVeerZaara pic.twitter.com/udoO69uzL3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 12, 2019

Yash Raj Films also took to Twitter and posted a picture collage along with a famous dialogue from the film.

Zaara: Aap Kitni Baar Meri Jaan Bachayenge? Veer: Aap Jitni Baar Apni Jaan Gavayengi! A love story filled with such beautiful moments. An iconic tale that makes us believe in a forever kind of love. #15YearsOfVeerZaara @iamsrk | @realpreityzinta | #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/FKgBWOGI9A — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 12, 2019

Since morning, #15YearsOfVeerZaara and #15YearsOfEternalVeerZaara started trending on social media and here is what fans shared as they got nostalgic.

Awesome and heart touching movie ever ... feel the love ...and thanks for such a mindblowing movie @iamsrk#15YearsOfEternalVeerZaara #15YearsOfVeerZaara pic.twitter.com/ezWBxUKWiM — Sonia Arora (@Attractive_Sona) November 12, 2019

Of the finest movie a grt love story #VeerZaara ab ye naam sath pukara jasakta h everything was perfect outstanding #15YearsOfVeerZaara — Ejaz Khan (@Imejaz007) November 12, 2019

A love story filled with such beautiful moments. A iconic tale that makes us believe in a forever kind of love #15YearsOfVeerZaara #15YearsOfEternalVeerZaara — Filla (@Filla080) November 12, 2019

A fan shared the poem recited by Shah Rukh Khan's Veer while he was in prison in Pakistan.

In Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan, who is an Indian Air Force pilot, falls in love with Zaara (Preity Zinta) a Pakistani girl who belongs to an influential political family in Lahore. Veer and Zaara fall in love with each other and Veer is imprisoned on false charges in Pakistan. After some years, a Pakistani lawyer (Rani Mukerji) tries to free Veer and unite him with Zaara.

Veer-Zaara also starred Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Akhilendra Mishra and Anupam Kher, Zohra Sehgal in key roles, with a special appearances from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

