2-min read

Preity Zinta Shares Romantic Song to Mark 15 Years of Veer-Zaara, Fans Get Nostalgic

Yash Chopra's tragic love story, Veer-Zara, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, released on November 12, 2004.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Preity Zinta Shares Romantic Song to Mark 15 Years of Veer-Zaara, Fans Get Nostalgic
Image: twitter

Veer-Zaara, a Yash Chopra film that released on November 12, 2004, starred Shah Rukh Khan as Veer, Preity Zinta as Zara and Rani Mukerji as an aspiring lawyer from Pakistan. The film that touched hearts with its tragic cross border love story and melodious songs completed 15 years on Tuesday. Taking to social media, Preity Zinta posted a song from the film that made many of her fans nostalgic.

Preity posted the song Main Yahaan Hoon and captioned the tweet, "My most memorable film experience was working with the greatest director of all time, who insisted I call him Yash Uncle while he called me Zaara, till the day he passed away. I still pinch myself & I'm forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love."

Yash Raj Films also took to Twitter and posted a picture collage along with a famous dialogue from the film.

Since morning, #15YearsOfVeerZaara and #15YearsOfEternalVeerZaara started trending on social media and here is what fans shared as they got nostalgic.

A fan shared the poem recited by Shah Rukh Khan's Veer while he was in prison in Pakistan.

In Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan, who is an Indian Air Force pilot, falls in love with Zaara (Preity Zinta) a Pakistani girl who belongs to an influential political family in Lahore. Veer and Zaara fall in love with each other and Veer is imprisoned on false charges in Pakistan. After some years, a Pakistani lawyer (Rani Mukerji) tries to free Veer and unite him with Zaara.

Veer-Zaara also starred Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Akhilendra Mishra and Anupam Kher, Zohra Sehgal in key roles, with a special appearances from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

