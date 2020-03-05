Preity Zinta Shares Throwback Pic with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan from Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna

Actor Preity Zinta has given Internet a throwback Thursday moment after sharing a behind the scenes picture of herself with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar from their film Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna. The actor has shared the still with the caption, "Look what I found! Can you guess what Karan Johar is saying to me and Shah Rukh Khan?"

The photo seems to be from one of the comic scenes from the 2006 Bollywood film which was directed by Karan Johar. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kirron Kher, Rani Mukherji among others. The film was Karan’s third project as a director.

This is not the first time that Preity has shared a still from the film. She had shared a picture of the trio, in August 2018, in which all three of them were sporting black outfits.

The actor captioned the still as, “Remembering Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna today - A film that broke my heart and marriage on celluloid. It had some of the best written scenes, performances and music *

"A film ahead of its times that showed the different dynamics of marriage and the difficult choice career women have to face in order to juggle domestic & professional fronts.”

Follow @News18Movies for more



