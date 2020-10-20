Preity Zinta Shows What It's Like to Live in IPL Bio Bubble as She Undergoes 20th Covid Test

Preity Zinta is in the UAE to attend the ongoing IPL 2020 to cheer for her team Kings XI Punjab. Given that the IPL is being held in the midst of a pandemic, many protocols have to be followed by the players as well as the team owners to protect themselves from Covid-19. Preity has shared a video on Instagram to show what it means to be living in the IPL Bio Bubble.

The video showed the actress taking her 20th Covid-19 test, as she called herself the 'Covid test queen'. She wrote, "Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well ! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction."

"It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 & one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank #BCCI, the staff of KXIP & @sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive," she added.

While she has been often spotted in the stands cheering for her team, Preity is also keeping her fans entertained by sharing videos and pictures with cricketers on social media. Her team Kings XI Punjab is playing against Delhi Capitals today.