Preity Zinta Spends Thanksgiving with Sun, Snow and Husband Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta has given fans a glimpse of her Thanksgiving vacation with husband Gene Goodenough, and she sure is having a gala this winter. "Sun, snow and smiles… so much to be grateful for #Patiparmeshwar #Thanksgiving #Break #Ting," she wrote, sharing a picture of herself with her husband.

In the picture, the couple is seen standing in the snow. Preity wears a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while Gene is seen in a black jacket and cap.

The actress also shared a video where they are seen throwing snowballs at each other. "Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #PatiParmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting," she wrote with the video.

On Thanksgiving Day, Preity shared another selfie with Gene, saying she is thankful for having a roof over her head, food on the table and a family to share it with.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate. So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with," she posted.

Recently, Preity was in the UAE to cheer for her team Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premiere League. She shared with her followers how they managed to stay safe and take all precautions while taking part in the cricket tournament.