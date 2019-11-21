Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Preity Zinta Starts Shooting For American Sitcom Fresh Off The Boat

Preity Zinta will be appearing as a guest star in the sixth season of Fresh Off The Boat.

IANS

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram
Image Courtesy: Preity Zinta Instagram

Actress Preity Zinta is back in action and that too on the American show Fresh Off The Boat. Preity, who will feature as a guest star in an upcoming episode, has already started shooting for the show.

Announcing the beginning of her new project, she took to social media and wrote, "And so it begins... On location to shoot 'Fresh Off The Boat'. Now that the first day of the shoot is over and I'm still alive and not shaking with nervous energy .... here is a photo... It's amazing how a change of scene can make you feel like a newcomer. Loving and absorbing it all."

Along with it, she shared a mirror selfie clicked in her make-up room.

Set in the '90s, "Fresh Off The Boat" centers on hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang and his family, who have adjusted to Orlando and the suburban American lifestyle.

"Fresh Off The Boat" is currently in its sixth season. India VJ-actor-comedian Vir Das is also a part of the show.

Apart from the sitcom, Preity will also be seen essaying a cameo role in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

