Preity Zinta to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Heroines Who Have Worked Down South

Those days are gone where most of the Indian movie actresses preferred to work in Bollywood, irrespective of the size of the role they were offered. In recent times, many a Bollywood heroine has been seen starting their careers in South Indian film industries including Tollywood (Telugu), Kollywood (Tamil) and Sandalwood (Kannada). The careers of many Bollywood actresses got a kickstart after they acted in south Indian movies.

Here are the instances of actresses, from Preity Zinta to Kriti Sanon, who become popular after acting in South Indian films.

Priety Zinta shared screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in his debut movie Raja Kumarudu. Earlier, Tabu become famous after acting with Nagarjuna in Ninne Pelladutha in the 1990s. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also appeared in an item song in Nagarjuna’s Telugu movie Ravoyi Chandamama during her early days in the filmdom.

In recent times, Alia Bhatt acted in SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie though the duration of her screentime was less. Kiara Advani has acted in Ram Charan’s movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019. Kriti Sanon is working with Pan India star Prabhas for the movie Adipurush. Jacqueline Fernandez shared screen space with Kiccha Sudeep in the recent Kannada blockbuster movie Vikrant Rona.

Telugu movie goers will very soon watch Sunny Leone on silver screen in the upcoming movie Ginna with Manchu Vishnu.

The list of Bollywood heroines who have been acting in South Indian movies is a long one and reflects the changing trends in the Indian film industry.

