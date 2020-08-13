MOVIES

Preity Zinta Training Like Pro at Gun Range Reminds Us of John Wick

Preity Zinta (R) trains at gun range

Preity Zinta (R) trains at gun range

Preity Zinta shared a video on social media where she can be seen training at a gun range. Take a look.

  Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared a video on social media recently that is going viral for all the right reasons. The small clip shows her practicing firing guns at a range.

Dressed in a T-shirt, cargo pants, cap and ear muffs, Preity looks like she is training for an upcoming action movie. Seeing her dedication, we hope its true.

Sharing the gun firing video on Instagram, Preity wrote, "A dream does not become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination, and hard work. So here I am trying to make my Action dream come true. Training hard with the super tough @acohofficial. So no one can say that Women cannot do Action in Hindi movies. Hope all the directors are watching (sic)."

Preity's video may also remind one of Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry training for John Wick action sequences. The Hollywood stars also took tactical training to shoot guns in the movie.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. It marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

