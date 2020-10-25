Preity Zinta Trends on Twitter After Kings XI Punjab Win, Fans Call Her 'Best Franchise Owner'

Actress and Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta trended on social media platform Twitter on Saturday after her team's victory against Sun Risers Hyderabad. The actress was present in the stadium cheering for her team and her look from the event has gone viral.

"Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always so fascinating to watch," a fan tweeted. Another commented, "Preity Zinta is the best franchise owner who's so involved. Love seeing her."

Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always always so fascinating to watch — valar morghulis (@iisakshi) October 24, 2020

Preity Zinta is the best franchise owner who's so involvedLove seeing her — Tanvi (@ohh__teri) October 24, 2020

Take a look at more Twitter reactions below:

Find yourself a woman who's absolutely passionate about Cricket like Preity Zinta..#KXIPvSRH #kxip pic.twitter.com/VPf8BbwqzO — ᴇᴄᴄᴇᴅᴇɴᴛᴇsɪᴀsᴛ (@isaicharanreddy) October 24, 2020

Preity Zinta is like an old fine wine, getting better & cute with age #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/GVlnfzBMRi — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) October 24, 2020

Idk you much but mutual feels - preity zinta happy, I'm happy — Kawaii potato (@IamSylph) October 24, 2020

Oh Preity Zinta don’t you ever stop smiling , oh my god all my heart ❤️❤️#KXIPvSRH #KXIP @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/RykjR5RveB — Rhit (@rohit29_) October 24, 2020

When u realise SRH lost the easy chase against KXIP today just for that smile of Preity Zinta: pic.twitter.com/dTl8le45Oi — CoherentRohan (@thodasastahumor) October 24, 2020

Kxip win my favourite team kxip preity zinta pic.twitter.com/018qXt5NK4 — Lokesh Babu (@LokeshB08744465) October 24, 2020

Preity Zinta is such a distraction, why the hell is she soooooo beautiful and cute and adorable and amazing❤ take my heart already! — Avneet Kaur (@couthy_vibes) October 18, 2020

Preity Zinta looked so cute in Today’s #IPL2020 So many emotions She is 45 but age is just a number pic.twitter.com/i6EuAuapEs — アンキット Ankit Pahwa (@theankitpahwa) October 24, 2020

Two minutes of silence for those who missed today's epic twisty #SuperOver match of the year.Feeling happy for Preity Zinta.❤️#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/r9bzecioWW — Viren Chawla (@chawla_viren) October 18, 2020

The last time I saw Preity Zinta this happy was when Jadoo & the team won basketball match in koi mil gya#MIvKXIP — Shubham (@shubhamxc) October 18, 2020

King's XI Punjab will be next playing against Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, October 25, 2020.