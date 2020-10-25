News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Preity Zinta Trends on Twitter After Kings XI Punjab Win, Fans Call Her 'Best Franchise Owner'

Preity Zinta's team Kings XI Punjab won against Sun Risers Hyderabad on Saturday. The actress' reactions floored fans and she became a top trend on Twitter.

Actress and Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta trended on social media platform Twitter on Saturday after her team's victory against Sun Risers Hyderabad. The actress was present in the stadium cheering for her team and her look from the event has gone viral.

"Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always so fascinating to watch," a fan tweeted. Another commented, "Preity Zinta is the best franchise owner who's so involved. Love seeing her."

Take a look at more Twitter reactions below:

King's XI Punjab will be next playing against Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, October 25, 2020.


