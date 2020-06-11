Preity Zinta Turns Barber for Husband Gene Goodenough, Gets Thumbs up from Bollywood Friends

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently donned the hat of a barber for her husband Gene Goodenough. On Wednesday, Preity shared a couple of pictures of herself flaunting her hair cutting skills on Instagram.

In one of the snaps, the 45-year-old actress is seen cutting her hubby’s hair, and in the other one she and her husband are seen posing for the camera. Captioning the post, Preity wrote, “Hair Cut Successful. Hubby Happy. I’m relieved and super excited. So what do you think folks ? Goodenough haircut ? Who’s next ? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting.”

Soon after sharing the post, Preity’s industry friends and fans flooded the post with adorable comments.

Actor Hrithik Roshan complimented the skill of her Koi... Mil Gaya co-star. He wrote, “Better than ever.” Actress Dia Mirza said, “Pro.”



Author and fitness expert Deanne Pandey dropped a comment, saying, “Professional you are. I want a hair Vit too.”

Earlier, Preity had uploaded a clip in which she was giving a haircut to Gene with a trimmer. “I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair. I'm hoping it goes well, otherwise... I don't even want to think about it. Please pray Mr Goodenough gets a good enough haircut,” Preity had written.

Meanwhile, Preity was last seen in Neeraj Pathak’s Bhaiaji Superhit.

