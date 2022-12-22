Preity Zinta Turns Into Santa Claus to Wish Fans a Happy Holiday, Watch Her Festive Christmas Clip

Christmas is fast approaching and the B-Town is already gearing up to celebrate the festival with gusto. Just a few days back, model Giorgia Andriani disclosed her Christmas plans and then Priyanka Chopra shared some pictures of her Christmas Tree as she enjoyed with her daughter Malti in front of the fireplace. Now to add to that list, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and wished her fans a happy holiday with a festive video.

In a clip shared by the Kal Ho Na Ho actress on Thursday, she showed a huge Christmas Tree neatly decorated with trinkets and white lights. Surrounding the trees were neatly wrapped gift boxes in pink, white and red shades. The video ends with Preity Zinta donning a Santa Claus beard, and a festive hat and tilting her head as she mouths ‘Ho Ho Ho’ with a ‘pretty’ smile on her face. Her pet dog also makes a brief cameo towards the end. For the caption, Preity wrote, “There is always something special about Christmas (red heart emoji). The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light and togetherness (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji along with the hashtags happy holiday and ting)"

Needless to say, the warm and festive video had fans excited as they swarmed the comment section with best wishes. One of them wrote, “Merry Christmas! My favourite (with Christmas Tree emoji)" Another one commented, “In Santa disguise? You look so cute! And your gorgeous Christmas tree as well!" Someone also said, “The Prettiest!!" A fan stated, “Happy holidays my sweety!!!"

Preity Zinta is a doting mother to twins Jai and Gia which she had via surrogacy. Her husband Gene Goodenough whom she married in 2016 is a financial analyst. Preity Zinta often shares titbits from her day-to-day life with her fans across her social media handles.

