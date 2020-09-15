MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Preity Zinta Undergoes Third Covid-19 Test in Dubai, Results Come Out Negative Again

Actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram to document her third out Covid-19 test in Dubai. She said that the results have come out to be negative and she has two more tests to take.

Preity Zinta, who is currently in Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, got a third Covid test done after arrival in the country, and the outcome was negative again.

The actress, who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, still has to undergo two more tests.

Preity shared a video of her getting her test done. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a sofa, while a doctor dressed in a PPE suit takes her nasal swab.

"3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I'm so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it's quite an experience getting a covid test," she wrote alongside the clip.

3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I’m so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it’s quite an experience getting a covid test. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine I’ve been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong It’s #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Ting

She added: "Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I've been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wron. It's #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020#Ting."

The IPL is set to commence on September 14.

