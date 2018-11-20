English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Preity Zinta: Unrealistic to Compare Heroes and Heroines, Their Work Lifespans Are Different
Preity Zinta says it is unfair to compare the careers of heroes and heroines.
Image: Instagram/Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta says if female actors devote as much time as their male counterparts to the film career, it would be possible for heroines to have a longer shelf-life. The 43-year-old actor said the fact that the society is still patriarchal makes it tough for women to pursue their careers and same is the case with movie stars.
“If a female actor dedicates that many years then she would also (get that kind of stardom). Lot of actresses get married, have children, take a break. I personally took quite a few years of break. One has to compare apples to apples. You can’t compare apples to oranges. The moment an actress gets married and has children she is taking care of the children, she is out of circulation (work wise),” Preity told PTI.
“Having said that, it is a patriarchal society but the real test of time will be with the newer bunch of actors who are getting married and still working, to see how things go. It is unrealistic to compare heroes and heroines as their (professional) lifespan is different,” she added.
The actor believes the approach towards women has changed both on and off screen today. “Who would have thought Veere Di Wedding with all women would do Rs 90 crore (business)? Nobody. It is the most exciting time for an actor like me as well. There are interesting roles out there and I would not like to do what I did 20 years ago. I want to grow and do progressive roles.”
