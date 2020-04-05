MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Preity Zinta Uses Pet Pup Bruno as Weight in Funny Workout Video

Actress Preity Zinta shared a video improvising a workout routine with her pet dog Bruno where she used him as a weight while doing bicep curls, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Unable to hit the gym owing to the nationwide COID-19 lockdown, Preity Zinta has been using her pet pup Bruno as a weight while performing biceps curls. The actress claims this workout increases jaw strength in dogs!

Preity shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she can be seen trying to workout with her dog and wrote: "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls. Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but its a start. This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting"

Meanwhile, the actress is also devoting her time for household chores like cooking. In a video she shared on Saturday afternoon, a bespectacled Preity takes to chopping onions.

"The best gift I ever received are these glasses, to be worn while cutting onions. Helps me with my cooking these days and keeps the tears away. kyuki Pushpa I hate tears.... #cookingtricks #stayhome staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting," she wrote.


