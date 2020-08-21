Preity Zinta’s 22 Years in Movies: I Just Knew that I had to Work Hard

Preity Zinta made her acting debut in Dil Se.. followed by Soldier in 1998. The actress won Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards for both performances in the same year.

Today, the actress completes her 22 years journey in the movies. To celebrate the special day, she shared a video compiled with stills featuring her in varied roles.

Preity accompanied her post with a commemorative note she shared in the caption. Looking back at her early phase in the industry, she wrote, “When I started my career I was an immature wide eyed kid who didn’t know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment”.

She extended her heartfelt gratitude saying, “BIG THANK YOU. to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you (sic.)”.

Preity in her over two decade journey in the movies gave several memorable performances and has been honoured with many awards and nominations. She is best known for her roles in films such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya, The Last Lear, Veer-Zaara Lakshya, Mission Kashmir, Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Mission Kashmir and Dil Chahta Hai among others.

Preity Zinta got married in 2016 to Los Angeles-based Gene Goodenough in 2016, and moved to California, where she currently resides. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. In 2020, she featured in a small role in ABC’s American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat in an episode titled "The Magic Motor Inn” alongside Vir Das.