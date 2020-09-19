Preity Zinta's 7-day Quarantine in Dubai Ends, Actor Shares Excitement Ahead of IPL 2020 First Match

Bollywood Actress Preity Zinta, who arrived in Dubai over a week ago for the Indian Premiere League 2020, has completed her quarantine period. She was quarantined for seven days owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She took to Instagram to share a video on the same and wrote, “How is everyone doing? I’m doing great now that I’m out of Quarantine. A lot of rules and restrictions inside the bio bubble but all for our safety so a big thank you to the BCCI, KXIP management for taking so much care to keep us all safe during this IPL.”

In the video, the actress can be seen talking about the Bio-bubble rules and the Bluetooth tracker which will keep track of her. She also revealed that she can’t meet anybody outside the bubble and cannot order food from anywhere. The bio-bubble is a secure environment, restricted to a certain parameter. It cut-off the IPL players, staff, and crew members from the outside world, to ensure their safety during the IPL.

The actress is quite active on social media and has been sharing posts from her quarantine days. Recently, she shared a video of her on day 5 of the quarantine period in which she can be seen saying that she is very bored. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Take care n stay positive, stay strong. Love you all * Let’s spread love not the virus. Let’s be positive, not negative in life.”

Preity Zinta had gone through four COVID-19 tests and was found negative in all. She is the co-owner of the IPL team 'Kings XI Punjab'. Her team will play against Delhi Capitals on September 20. IPL 2020 will kickstart in Dubai tonight with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.