Preity Zinta's Karva Chauth is 'Filled With So Many Firsts', Pics Remind Netizens of Veer Zaara

On October 13, Preity Zinta celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Gene Goodenough. She took to Instagram to share a picture from her celebrations in Los Angeles, California. “This Karva Chauth was filled with so many firsts. My first Karva Chauth as a mommy, first time I didn’t drink water,” Preity shared. However, the actress revealed that she was unable to spot the moon in the LA sky. After penning down a beautiful Karwa Chauth wish, the actress wrote, “Now Can someone pls tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles? I’ve been waiting & waiting & I still cannot see it.”

Preity also shared a beautiful picture from the occasion. In the picture, the actress was seen striking a candid pose for the camera. She was decked up in a mustard-coloured suit which she paired with a phulkari dupatta with glittery borders. The actress accessorised her outfit with heavy golden bangles and maang tikka. In the picture, she was seen holding the Karwa thaali that married women use for the puja during the festival.

The post went on to receive several likes and comments from social media users. Some of the users couldn’t stop gushing over the actress’ looks, while some wished her on the occasion. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote “Just look in the mirror and you’ll see it”. Another user wrote, “I can’t scroll my Instagram page. I’m stuck on this post only. Love you, ma’am”. A third user wrote, “So beautiful. Reminded me of Veer Zaara”.

Later on, Preity shared another post with Gene Goodenough following the ritual. The first and second pictures showed Preity looking at Gene through a sieve while holding the thaali in the other hand. The third picture showed Gene breaking Preity’s fast by giving her a glass of water to drink.

Along with the pictures, Preity penned a note revealing how this Karwa Chauth was filled with so many firsts. She revealed that this was her first Karwa Chauth as a mother, the first time she didn’t drink water all day, the first time the moon took forever to appear and she had to use an app to see it, and her first beautiful Phulkari dupatta that took more than 3 months to make.

The actress was last seen in the 2020 series Fresh Off The Boat, alongside Randall Park, Constance Wu and Hudson Yang. Preity will make her comeback after two years and will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie is expected to release next year in February. Post that, she will also be seen in Danish Renzu’s Pashmeena alongside Farida Jalal.

