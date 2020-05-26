Preksha Mehta Committs Suicide, Rashami Desai Out of Naagin 4

Shehnaaz Gill became one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Be it her friendship with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai or her animosity with Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz became a talking point of the show. However, now months after the conclusion of the reality show, the Punjabi singer-actress is concerned that people might forget her.

"People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon, because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck," Shehnaaz said.

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Hina Khan, who is known for her role as Komolika in the remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared a glimpse of her celebration on the social media.

Sharing multiple pictures from Eid festivities, Hina described how she spent her special day. The actress made Hyderabadi mutton biryani and shared a video in which she can be seen asking her father for Eidi.

Popular TV star Rashami Desai had started shooting Naagin 4 a few days before the strict nationwide lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and now it is being reported that the makers might already sack her from the show owing to budget issues. The actress was roped in to play the role of Shalaka in the Ekta Kapoor produced show.

According to a report in SpotboyE, the makers have been finding the best ways to cut down on budget and since Rashami's character was just introduced to the show, they could afford to discontinue its storyline.

Days after TV actor Manmeet Grewal took his own life due to unemployment and financial woes, 25-year-old Preksha Mehta committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. The actress had appeared in shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

She took the extreme step on Monday but her body was found by her father on Tuesday morning. According to a report in SpotboyE, she had left a suicide note but the reason for her extreme step is not been mentioned in it.

Kartik Aaryan is heartthrob of the nation and the young actor keeps no stone unturned when it comes to his work or entertaining the audiences.

Kartik has been posting a lot of stuff from his personal and professional life on social media and recently he dropped in a new video that gives us a glimpse into how diligently the actor works for his fans. The small clip uploaded by Kartik on his YouTube channel is called 'Babysteps, Mili ki Tshirt le li' and shows how Kartik once changed his T-shirt on busy Mumbai street before going for an event.

