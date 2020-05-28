Preksha Mehta's Father on Her Suicide: Had No Idea She Will Take Such a Drastic Step

Actress Preksha Mehta passed away on Tuesday after she took her own life. According to her parents, she was restless because projects were halting due to the lockdown.

Talking to ABP News, Preksha's father said, “Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle. Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn’t be worried as it’s for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step.”

He told the publication that the night when she committed suicide, Preksha sat with her family and they had a normal conversation. It was the next morning when her mother went to her room, she saw her hanging from the roof.

Asked if they pressurised her to get married, he said, “Preksha had already told us that she will get married in 2-3 years only after earning a name in the film and TV industry. We never pressurized her for marriage but sometimes we used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner.”

A suicide note was found by the police at her residence. She had written, Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon (My shattered dreams have broken my confidence, I can’t live with dead dreams. Its difficult to live in this negativity. I have been trying since past one year. I am tired now).”

Before committing suicide, she had also taken to her Instagram Stories to write, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst).”

The actress had shot a film called Sakha with actor Priyanshu and last met for a dubbing session. They had even watched the film together.

