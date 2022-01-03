Prem Chopra and Wife Test Positive for Covid-19, Recovering at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19. The 86-year-old actor, famous for his villainous roles in films like Bobby, Kati Patang and Aradhana, has been admitted to hospital, alongwith his wife, Uma Chopra. They were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar at Lilavati hospital for treatment. Both of them have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well, and will hopefully be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86, Chopra is responding quite well.

His dialogue “Prem Naam Hai Mera… Prem Chopra" from the 1973 classic Bobby established him as one of the most iconic villains of all time. His spine-chilling dialogue delivery and inimitable portrayal of the vilest characters made him one of the most hated personalities on screen. The way he brings out the cunningness of the character with his voice made his presence felt despite being cast against popular leading stars.

Chopra is the latest name to be added to the list of Bollywood celebs who have come down with Covid since last month. Earlier on Monday, actor John Abraham had announced the he and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid. Producer Ekta Kapoor too announced she has contracted the virus.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently recovered, stars like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others are currently recovering from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

