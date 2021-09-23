Prem Chopra Turns 86: Memorable Roles of Bollywood’s Most Despised Villain

“Prem Naam Hai Mera… Prem Chopra,” this particular dialogue of the veteran actor Prem Chopra from the 1973 classic Bobby established him as one of the most iconic villains of all time. His spine-chilling dialogue delivery and inimitable portrayal of the vilest characters made him one of the most hated personalities on screen. The way he brings out the cunningness of the character with his voice made his presence felt despite being cast against popular leading stars.

As the legend turns 86 today, let’s celebrate his life and cinematic journey by remembering some of his top performances.

Bobby

No one can forget that vicious smile and tilt when the veteran actor said, “Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra.” The film marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia as lead actors. It was the highest-grossing film of 1973.

Do Anjane

Though the film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles, the veteran actor bagged the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Role. Chopra’s performance was very much appreciated by the audience.

Trishul

With its grand star-cast, Trishul indeed is a complete entertainer. The story revolves around Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan who waged a war against his illegitimate father. Prem Chopra’s character name was Balwant Rai and his nasty and cunning expressions made him one of the most hated villains.

Raja Babu

The negative hues of Chopra’s character in the 1994 film Raja Babu were raised a million times by the ironic way that he used to say his lines. Another memorable dialogue of Chopra was from this film, when he says, “Nanga Nahaayega Kya, Aur Nichodega Kya.”

Souten

“Main Woh Balaa Hoon, Jo Sheeshey Se Patthar Ko Todta Hoon” — the way Chopra filmed this dialogue has made him one of the famous villains of the industry. The 1983 movie was based on a love triangle between Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure and also starred Chopra.

