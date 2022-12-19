Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran Rocks The Traditional Look In Blue Saree

Tollywood actress Anupama Parameswaran has bowled over audiences with her excellent acting chops ever since she made her debut with the 2015 film Premam. Anupama has become one of the most loved actresses in the film industry, charming fans with her million-dollar smile and quintessential curly hair.

Besides films, the 26-year-old can also be called a minimalistic fashionista, impressing the fashion police with her stylish outfit choices. Recently, the South diva has dropped a series of pictures in traditional attire, that has left us completely floored.

Anupama shelled out major ethnic-infused fashion goals, draped in a light blue saree having matte silver borders with minimal patterns. The actress struck some mesmerising poses, looking like a sweetheart, keeping her lustrous, curly locks open, and sporting an adorable smile. The Tollywood beauty clubbed her attire with a pair of oxidized, pearl-encrusted jhumkas and a tiny nose ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

Exuding traditional vibes at its fullest, Anupama rounded off her look with a black bindi and a shade of bright peach lipstick with her adorable expressions being a bonus. The A Aa actress dropped the fascinating pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, “Switched on.”

Anupama’s simple yet stunning look made her fans go gaga and they showered her with plenty of compliments in the comment section. “Nothing makes a girl look as beautiful as a saree does,” noted one user. “I think there’s something wrong with my eyes—I just can’t take them off of you,” gushed another. “Damnnnnn,” expressed the third admirer.

Anupama has stolen our hearts on more than one occasion with her dreamy snaps. Be it her becoming a “flamin-go” in a pink-embroidered dress or heads turn in black, Anupama seems to bless our eyes and Insta feed with her on-fire clicks. Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupama is currently gearing up for the release of director Ghanta Satish Babu’s thriller film Butterfly, which is set to hit directly on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar on December 29. Besides Butterfly, the actress is also a part of the Telugu-language romantic comedy 18 pages which is slated to hit the theatres on December 23 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here