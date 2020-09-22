Preparing A Collection Amid COVID-19 Was 'Painstaking'': Designers Falguni Shane Peacock

New Delhi: When prep for a fashion week is on, couturiers are used to having all of their material and workforce under one roof, but putting together a collection amid the coronavirus pandemic was a “painstaking process”, says Falguni Peacock, one half of fashion designer duo, Falguni Shane Peacock. As part of Fashion Design Council of India’s (FDCI) innovative approach to remotely conduct the India Couture Week (ICW) 20/21, the designers are set to present their fashion film titled ‘Spectacle Prive’ on Tuesday.

“We always look forward to fashion weeks as these are places where we can show our creativity and styles. And that has always been our strength. Somehow we made it this time too,” Falguni told PTI. According to the designer, they were initially unsure as to whether they will be able to get a show running.

“Usually, the couture week happens in July end but this time it was different for not just us but all designers. We were all trying to resume work. But now we are very excited about putting this up together,” she said. It generally takes over 400 workers to put together a clothing line, but this collection was managed in almost half capacity.

“The kind of skilled labour and artisans we usually have at our disposal, we can create a fully embroidered outfit in maximum two days. This time it has been a painstaking process to get everyone together. The long hours that go into it as it’s all handwork, there’s so much detailing into it. “At this point we didn’t really have those many artisans with us as a lot of them had gone back to their native places. The workers were also feeling the stress as they were unable to come back. So we thought we should take the work to them,” Falguni said.

The designer said the main head of their fashion label took the material and designs to the artisans in their villages, stayed there for some days, explained the brief to them, got the work done and came back with the completed garments. “It has been quite a process because we were not used to this. Good thing is that even with the pandemic, we managed to take care of the labourers. The workers have started to come back, but it’ll take some time for things to go back to normal.” While it is not going to be the quintessential fashion show, with their fashion film, Falguni said, the aim was to keep the duration of their video, which will stream on FDCI’s social media platforms, “under nine minutes”.

“It is also difficult to have a whole show in just 10 minutes because we need to have the attention of the viewer for the run time of the film. The film should not be too long.” The shooting of the fashion film too took place while adhering to utmost safety measures – in the presence of masks, sanitisers, and practising physical distancing. “Everyone who came for the shoot has someone at home. We didn’t want any issues to happen. We had PPE kits ready for whether it’s the makeup artistes or us. I have parents at home, I have to take care of their safety as well.

The collection explores “magic” for how every bride wants her wedding day to be, she said. “Pandemic or not, for a bride it’s her day, a once-in-a-lifetime event which she looks forward to. That’s what the focus was.” Falguni said the collection is “elegantly styled bridal couture”. “We have done a whole line of red this time, something which we haven’t done so far. A lot of stones were used with silver details in gown lehangas, which is a new concept we are working on. Lots of colours, like yellows, blues, pinks, and many metallics were also used.” With the added specifications of safety measures, the cost of outfits has increased substantially for the designer.

“The cost was much more than usual this time. But at this time, what everyone is making sure of is their safety and of those around them. No matter if it’s costing us more, but it’s going to be good for us in the long run,” she said. ICW closes Thursday.