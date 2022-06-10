Presenting 18-Years-Old 'Smolder' Priyanka Chopra Chilling In A Bikini In The Maldives, Circa 2000

While we were trying to get over Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari event looks, the global icon left us in awe with her latest Instagram post. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2002, two years after winning the Miss World title, recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a more than a two-decade-old picture of herself from the time when she was just 18 years old. The throwback picture belongs to Priyanka’s modelling days, as she can be seen striking a pose next to a palm tree in a raunchy brown two-piece in the Maldives.

The picture appears to be from a photoshoot, wherein Priyanka donned a brown-black printed bikini with a sheer black cloth wrapped around her waist. The picture was clicked by Patrick Durand, in the Maldives. Dropping the picture on her official Instagram account on Friday, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old 'smolder',” and completed her caption with a laughing emoticon.

For those who don’t know, 2000 is the same year when Priyanka won the Miss World crown. This picture surely sent her Instafam into a tizzy. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas was pretty impressed and dropped a fire emoticon in the comments section. Priyanka’s close friend and actor Ranveer Singh had a pretty good laugh. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, “Bruh,” and ended it with a laughing emoticon. To this, Priyanka replied, “Buddy,” and ended it with a facepalm emoticon. Apart from the celebrities, Priyanka’s legion of fan base flooded the comments section with a handful of red heart emoticons.

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy with her upcoming web series Citadel. Apart from the web show, the actress will also be seen in Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. Back home, the actress will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

