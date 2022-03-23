Presenting "Desi" Glenn Maxwell And Wife Vini Raman

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman on March 18. And, the couple has shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. While the wedding album made us go weak at our knees, some have started referring to Maxwell as “desi".

Netizens are also talking about Maxwell playing as an Indian player in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. He will now be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the 15th season of IPL starting from March 26.

RCB has appointed South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis as the captain for the current season. Similar to other teams in the league, RCB can pick four foreign players and Maxwell will be one of them.

However, many are commenting that since he has married Vini Raman, he is already half Indian. Individuals on social media are also stating that Maxwell should change his name as the cricketer was seen in Indian attire during the Haldi ceremony of his wedding.

The cricketer wore a kurta-pyjama set in Indo-Western design while Vini Raman was dressed in an elegant saree.

Vini captioned the pic from the Haldi ceremony as, “A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony wedding week has begun”.

Glenn Maxwell in his career has played 7 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 84 T20 Internationals to date. The cricketer has scored 339 runs in tests with the help of a century while in ODIs he has made a total of 3230 runs with the help of two centuries and 22 half-centuries. In T20 cricket, Glenn Maxwell has scored three centuries and nine half-centuries.

